Vehicle-mounted howitzer conduct direct fire

China Military Online) 09:32, May 29, 2023

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army takes the direct-fire assessment during a live-fire training exercise on May 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changqi)

