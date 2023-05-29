Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzer conduct direct fire
(China Military Online) 09:32, May 29, 2023
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army takes the direct-fire assessment during a live-fire training exercise on May 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Changqi)
