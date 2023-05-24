We Are China

China's Air Force aerobatics team performs at 16th Langkawi Int'l Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition

Xinhua) 17:00, May 24, 2023

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team performs at the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2023) in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

