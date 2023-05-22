Home>>
Flamethrower operator ignites controlled fires
(China Military Online) 08:59, May 22, 2023
A flamethrower operator ignites a controlled fire to burn down the simulated target during a recent attacking drill. He is assigned to a chemical-defense element with a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Corps. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Wang Liang)
