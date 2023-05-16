Home>>
Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
(China Military Online) 09:11, May 16, 2023
Fighter jets attached to a regiment under the PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during the round-the-clock flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ni Shuai)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.