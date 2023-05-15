Amphibious armored vehicle in maritime driving training

China Military Online) 09:44, May 15, 2023

An amphibious armored vehicle attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army makes its way during a maritime driving training exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)