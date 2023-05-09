Home>>
Hospital ship evacuates sailors in maritime search and rescue exercise
(China Military Online) 09:08, May 09, 2023
A hospital ship attached to a naval service ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command docks alongside a simulated war-damaged vessel to evacuate the simulated injured sailors during a maritime search and rescue exercise in late April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
