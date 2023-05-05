Home>>
Jet trainer in field carrier landing practice
(China Military Online) 09:13, May 05, 2023
A jet trainer attached to a training regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off in an assessment on field carrier landing practice (FCLP) recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei)
