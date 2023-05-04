Languages

Thursday, May 04, 2023

Air-cushioned landing craft in real-combat training

(China Military Online) 09:21, May 04, 2023

An air-cushioned landing craft attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious assault ship Hainan (Hull 31) during a maritime real-combat training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)


