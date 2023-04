Truck-mounted artilleries maneuver to assembly area

China Military Online) 09:20, April 26, 2023

Truck-mounted artillery systems attached to an artillery element with a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command kick up plumes of dust en route to the designated area during a tactical maneuver training exercise on April 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yubin)

