Sunday, April 23, 2023

Special operations soldiers in extreme fitness training

(China Military Online) 09:34, April 23, 2023

Special operations soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly holds up a log during an extreme fitness training exercise on March 29, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Xuefeng)


