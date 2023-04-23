Home>>
Special operations soldiers in extreme fitness training
(China Military Online) 09:34, April 23, 2023
Special operations soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army jointly holds up a log during an extreme fitness training exercise on March 29, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Xuefeng)
