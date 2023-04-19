Chinese Navy to launch barracks-open events, showcase warships

Xinhua) 13:10, April 19, 2023

QINGDAO, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Navy will launch barracks-open events in 22 cities, including Qingdao, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, and showcase multiple types of active-duty warships to the public at military harbors and coastal wharves.

Several of these warships will be presented to the public for the first time during the events around April 23, now open to real-name reservations by the public members.

During the main events in Qingdao from April 22 to 24, the public can board the vessels, interact with naval personnel, and immerse themselves in naval culture elements such as knots, lighting, and flags.

In addition, 62 naval barracks across different cities will be open for public admission, featuring flag-raising ceremonies, themed lighting shows, military band performances, forums, and seafaring activities.

