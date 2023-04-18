Home>>
Amphibious assault ship carries out maritime training
(China Military Online) 09:15, April 18, 2023
The Type-075 amphibious assault ship Hainan attached to a landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a coordinated maritime training exercise on March 17, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.