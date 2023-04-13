Home>>
Naval vessels sail on sea
(China Military Online) 09:32, April 13, 2023
Vessels attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail toward the designated site during a recent maritime training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weifeng)
