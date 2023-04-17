Home>>
Elite paratroopers descend to drop zone
(China Military Online) 09:14, April 17, 2023
Paratroopers assigned to an airborne brigade with the air force board a transport aircraft in order prior to a parachute training exercise in early April, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jielin)
