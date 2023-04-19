Home>>
Fighter jet takes off at sunset during round-the-clock training
(China Military Online) 10:36, April 19, 2023
Pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force gets ready for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 31, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
