Fighter jet takes off at sunset during round-the-clock training

(China Military Online) 10:36, April 19, 2023

Pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force gets ready for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 31, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)


