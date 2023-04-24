PLA Navy's founding anniversary commemorated with public celebrations

Xinhua) 08:06, April 24, 2023

QINGDAO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has organized a range of open day activities across the country to mark its 74th founding anniversary that fell on Sunday.

A total of 62 PLA Navy barracks in 22 cities, including Qingdao, Dalian, Shanghai and Guangzhou, have been open to the public since Friday.

As part of the celebration, members of the public are invited to visit 28 military vessels at anchor. The displayed ships comprise a diverse range of classes, including guided-missile destroyers, guided-missile frigates, and hospital ships.

Military enthusiasts boarded the naval training ship Deng Shichang, which was docked in Lyushun in the city of Dalian, to witness military training courses such as war injury rescue at the ship's wheelhouse, medical module, and other spots.

In the city of Qingdao in Shandong Province, more than 5,000 visitors were invited to the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng, the guided-missile frigate Daqing, the comprehensive supply ship Kekexili Lake and the comprehensive submarine rescue ship Hongze Lake on their first day of docking.

Also in Qingdao, China's first new-generation home-built guided-missile destroyer Nanchang welcomed students and teachers from Fudan University and China University of Petroleum ahead of the founding anniversary of the PLA Navy.

The destroyer took part in a joint naval drill with the Russian navy in October 2021, which was the first time for the warship sailing in foreign waters.

Xu Wenqian, who is stationed on the warship, said, "The Chinese Navy has the right to grow stronger." The destroyer conducting exercises outside China's waters serves the need for self-defense and safeguarding the country's legitimate rights and interests, Xu added.

At Shanghai's Wusong Port, local residents participated in the special activities held at the guided-missile frigate Jiaxing, such as light weapons disassembly and assembly, and simulated shooting.

People in Hainan Province were invited to a naval aviation brigade of the Southern Theater Command to learn about military history, observe weaponry and equipment, and communicate with navy troops.

Laser shows were organized in a number of cities including Shanghai, south China's Guangzhou, and east China's Ningbo.

Videos and digital posters to mark the anniversary celebrations were displayed on electronic screens and mobile televisions at public venues across the country.

Navy bands performed at several scenic spots in Qingdao. Units of the PLA Navy also held national flag-raising ceremonies.

The PLA Navy was founded on April 23, 1949.

