Foreign military attaches visit Qingdao to mark founding anniversary of PLA navy

Xinhua) 10:34, April 24, 2023

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Fourty-six China-based naval force attaches or defense attaches in charge of naval affairs from 41 countries were invited to visit the coastal city of Qingdao on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday marks the 74th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

As part of their itinerary, these military attaches from countries such as France, the United States, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa and Brazil visited the PLA Naval Museum, boarded Chinese naval vessels such as the guided-missile destroyer Kaifeng and the comprehensive supply ship Kekexili Lake, and paid a visit to the PLA Naval Submarine Academy.

Over their two-day visit, the military attaches spoke highly of the professional competence, morale and good conduct of the Chinese naval officers and soldiers.

They shared the view that their trip allowed them to gain a better understanding of China's efforts to strengthen its national defense and armed forces, particularly its navy, as well as a deeper understanding of China's culture, vision and responsibility. They also expressed the hope for enhanced exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese navy.

