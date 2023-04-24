Fighter jets get ready for flight training

China Military Online) 09:20, April 24, 2023

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command sits in the hangar waiting for taxi-out during a flight training exercise on April 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)