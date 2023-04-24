Home>>
Fighter jets get ready for flight training
(China Military Online) 09:20, April 24, 2023
A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command sits in the hangar waiting for taxi-out during a flight training exercise on April 3, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Jieyan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.