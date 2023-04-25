Languages

Archive

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Home>>

Frigate flotilla carries out real-combat training at sea

(China Military Online) 09:21, April 25, 2023

Guided-missile frigate Hanzhong (Hull 648) attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a real-combat training exercise on March 25, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories