Frigate flotilla carries out real-combat training at sea

China Military Online) 09:21, April 25, 2023

Guided-missile frigate Hanzhong (Hull 648) attached to a naval frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails on the sea during a real-combat training exercise on March 25, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

