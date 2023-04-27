Home>>
Fighter jets take off in formation
(China Military Online) 09:38, April 27, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis out of the hangar during a recent round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
