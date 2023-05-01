PLA garrison in Macao SAR opens barracks to public

Xinhua) 09:12, May 01, 2023

Citizens attend an open day event at the barracks of Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) opened barracks on Taipa Island to the public on Sunday.

This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents.

After a national flag-raising ceremony in the morning, soldiers of the garrison staged military exercises, including combatting and anti-terrorist operations, as well as theatrical performances.

The visitors could try out military equipment and talk with soldiers.

The event will last until Monday.

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in the Macao Special Administrative Region perform during an open day event at the barracks on Taipa Island in Macao, south China, April 30, 2023. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

