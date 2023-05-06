Home>>
Sailors celebrate PLA Navy Day
(China Military Online) 09:19, May 06, 2023
Sailors assigned to a submarine flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command hold a ceremony to celebrate the PLA Navy's 74th birthday in a military port on April 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
