Armored vehicles move forward to operating base
(China Military Online) 09:19, May 11, 2023
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army kick up plumes of dust as they move forward to designated operating base during a maneuvering operation in northwest China's Gobi desert in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yongpeng)
