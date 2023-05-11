Armored vehicles move forward to operating base

May 11, 2023

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army kick up plumes of dust as they move forward to designated operating base during a maneuvering operation in northwest China's Gobi desert in early May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yongpeng)

