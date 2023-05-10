Air-cushioned landing craft dashes to beachhead

China Military Online) 09:02, May 10, 2023

An air-cushioned landing craft attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beachhead during a landing operation in a recent actual-combat training exercise. The exercise aimed to beef up the troops' command coordination and emergency response capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

