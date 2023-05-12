China, Laos hold joint military drill in Laos

Xinhua) 10:34, May 12, 2023

VIENTIANE, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Laos launched a joint military exercise on Thursday at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF) in Laos, aimed at enhancing capabilities of the two militaries to combat terrorism.

Major-General Yang Wenlin, deputy commander of the 75th Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said the China-Laos Friendship Shield-2023 joint exercise serves as a platform for exchanging experiences between the two militaries, as well as a concrete measure to deepen friendship and boost cooperation between the two countries.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Major General Phanseng Bounphanh, deputy chief of the General Staff of the LPAF, and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong.

The joint drill is held on the scenario of joint attacks on transnational armed criminal groups based in jungle mountains.

The exercise also includes live arms firing, comprehensive individual training, detachment tactics and combat service support.

During the exercise, events such as basketball match, tug-of-war and cultural performances will be held by the participating soldiers to cement friendship between the two militaries.

The joint drill is launched to strengthen defense cooperation between China and Laos under a joint statement signed by the two sides on building a China-Laos community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)