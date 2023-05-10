Chinese concert staged in Laos to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 10:55, May 10, 2023

VIENTIANE, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the China Cultural Center in Laos has held a concert in the Lao capital in cooperation with the National University of Laos, aiming to enhance cultural exchanges between Laos and China.

The "Silk Road of Culture: Chinese Traditional and Electronic Music" concert was performed on Monday by Shuofeng Chamber Orchestra, a professional traditional music chamber orchestra in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The event was attended by director of the China Cultural Center in Laos Li Yiping, Dean of the Faculty of Letters Thongsouk Keomany, faculty members and students of the National University of Laos, as well as invited guests.

Meanwhile, it drew over 100 representatives of Lao officials, the Chinese community in Vientiane, Lao and Chinese media and local residents.

The orchestra played over 10 pieces of music showing a perfect combination of Chinese modern culture and traditional music.

A revised edition of a popular Lao musical piece "Champa Meuang Lao" played with Chinese traditional musical instruments aroused loud applause from the audience.

The concert is aimed at promoting the beauty of Chinese traditional and electronic music and enhancing the traditional relations and mutual understanding between Laos and China.

