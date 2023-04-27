FAO helps Lao farmers boost cattle export to China

Xinhua) 14:03, April 27, 2023

VIENTIANE, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is partnering with the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to facilitate safer cattle trade between Laos and China with the key objective of increasing cattle export to China.

Through the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Project on Transboundary Animal Disease Control in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, FAO's Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases has provided the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry with disinfectant, disinfectant sprayers and vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease and goat pox for cattle, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Technical experts provided technical know-how and training courses on animal quarantine management to Lao animal quarantine and health officers, farmers, livestock traders, and village veterinary workers in Sing district of Luang Namtha province, a border area between Laos and China.

At least 40,000 cattle will be protected against threatening livestock diseases through the vaccination campaigns in all five districts of Luang Namtha province, according to the FAO.

