Railway staff members participate in maintenance drill near Luang Prabang station of China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 10:19, April 19, 2023

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members participate in a maintenance drill of the overhead contact system near the Luang Prabang station of the China-Laos Railway in Luang Prabang, Laos, on April 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)