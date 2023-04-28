Laos, China to jointly train Chinese language teachers

Xinhua) 13:20, April 28, 2023

VIENTIANE, April 28 (Xinhua) -- An agreement has been inked among the National University of Laos (NUOL), the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) under China's education ministry, and the Guangxi Minzu University in the Lao capital for jointly training Chinese language teachers of Laos.

The three parties will jointly develop a curriculum for training Chinese language teachers for the NUOL Confucius Institute. Also, the project will annually sponsor 60 Lao students under the Confucius Institute's Chinese normal undergraduate program for a two-year study at the Guangxi Minzu University in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Ma Jianfei, CLEC director general, and Xie Shangguo, president of the Guangxi Minzu University, said in their speeches that through joint efforts, the Chinese language major and the normal major for Chinese language at the NUOL have developed rapidly. The agreement will further enhance the educational and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and play an active role in boosting friendship between China and Laos.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalavong said the signing of the agreement marked the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Laos and China on April 25, 1961.

On behalf of the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, Phout thanked China for providing assistance to Laos.

NUOL President Oudom Phonekhampheng said the joint curriculum development would create a stronger foundation for Chinese language education in Laos, enhance the capacity of Chinese language teachers, and ensure higher standards in the teaching and learning of Chinese.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong said China-Laos education cooperation has a deep foundation, expressing hope that the two countries could strengthen cooperation to train more talents for the development of Laos, and help boost the China-Laos friendship.

The NUOL Confucius Institute serves as a vital link in education and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. It has become increasingly popular among Lao students as the demand for employees with Chinese language skills surges in the Southeast Asian country.

