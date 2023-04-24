16th "Chinese Bridge" contest held in Cork, Ireland

Xinhua) 10:28, April 24, 2023

A contestant participates in a Chinese proficiency competition in Cork, Ireland, April 22, 2023. The 16th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Ireland was held here on Saturday, drawing dozens of contestants from all over the country. (Confucius Institute at University College Cork/Handout via Xinhua)

People watch a Chinese proficiency competition in Cork, Ireland, April 22, 2023. The 16th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students in Ireland was held here on Saturday, drawing dozens of contestants from all over the country. (Confucius Institute at University College Cork/Handout via Xinhua)

