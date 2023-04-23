UN Chinese Language Day marked in Bulgaria

SOFIA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- This year's United Nations Chinese Language Day was celebrated in Bulgaria by holding a Chinese singing contest and talent show here on Saturday.

As many as 14 solo performers and four groups from all over Bulgaria participated in the event, which was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, organized by the Confucius Institute at Sofia University, and co-organized by Confucius Institute at the University of Veliko Turnovo.

The teen trio "Scarlet Sorghum" from the town of Stara Zagora won the group category while 12-year-old Doylina Mladenova from Sofia came first among the individuals.

It turned out that despite her age, Mladenova has been studying Chinese for eight years.

Mladenova, whose parents were musicians, said that she wanted to devote herself to the Chinese language "because I know it will open many doors for me," she said.

Yan Jianqun, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, was also present at the event and awarded the winners.

