Home>>
China welcomes foreign friends to experience charm of Chinese language
(People's Daily App) 15:35, April 21, 2023
Thursday, April 20 is UN Chinese Language Day. Activities are held at the UN headquarters and in countries including China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China welcomed more people in the world to learn the language.
(Produced by Luo Jie and Wang Qingyou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Role of Chinese language stressed on Chinese Language Day in Nepal
- UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Zambia
- Chinese language makes significant inroads in Botswana
- Confucius Institute in Ljubljana celebrates UN Chinese Language Day
- 20 Chinese teaching sites established in Sierra Leone: Confucius Institute
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.