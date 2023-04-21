China welcomes foreign friends to experience charm of Chinese language

(People's Daily App) 15:35, April 21, 2023

Thursday, April 20 is UN Chinese Language Day. Activities are held at the UN headquarters and in countries including China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China welcomed more people in the world to learn the language.

(Produced by Luo Jie and Wang Qingyou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)