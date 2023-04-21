UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Zambia

Xinhua) 14:00, April 21, 2023

A Zambian student performs martial arts during an event marking the 14th UN Chinese Language Day in Lusaka, Zambia, on April 20, 2023. The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Thursday marked this year's Chinese Language Day with a colorful display of performances on the Chinese language and culture by students. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Thursday marked this year's Chinese Language Day with a colorful display of performances on the Chinese language and culture by students.

The event, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui, and officials from both the Confucius Institute and UNZA, was characterized by singing, dancing, and martial arts performances depicting the Chinese language and culture learned by the students.

Held under the theme "Chinese Language Facilitating Dialogues across Civilization," the event also saw higher-performing students being awarded certificates.

The Chinese envoy underscored the importance of the Chinese language in fostering cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries and expressed gratitude that with the efforts of the Confucius Institute, the learning of the Chinese language in Zambia has gained significant progress and is becoming an important part of the people-to-people exchange and cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative has facilitated the rise of Chinese language education in Zambia, cultivating thousands of young Zambians learning the Chinese language, a situation that is drawing people of the two countries closer and enhancing mutual understanding, he said.

Annie Sikwibele, acting vice chancellor at UNZA, said the Confucius Institute was established in 2010 to respond to the needs and expectations of learning the Chinese language in Zambia and as a mark of strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Since then, a number of secondary schools, colleges and universities in the country have embraced the teaching of the Chinese language, she said, expressing optimism that the young Zambians learning the Chinese language will also teach others in the country.

Dalitso Ndhlovu, one of the students, commended the teachers for their commitment to duty and for imparting the Chinese language and culture to the learners. He said the knowledge and culture of the Chinese language being taught will inspire young people to aspire to go to China and enhance their education.

A Zambian student writes Chinese calligraphy during an event marking the 14th UN Chinese Language Day in Lusaka, Zambia, on April 20, 2023. The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Thursday marked this year's Chinese Language Day with a colorful display of performances on the Chinese language and culture by students. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

A Zambian student recites an ancient Chinese poem during an event marking the 14th UN Chinese Language Day in Lusaka, Zambia, on April 20, 2023. The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Thursday marked this year's Chinese Language Day with a colorful display of performances on the Chinese language and culture by students. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)