UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Johannesburg, South Africa
Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student writes Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students pose for photos with their Chinese calligraphy works during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students pose for a selfie with their Chinese calligraphy works during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A teacher gives a lesson during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Students perform dancing during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photos
