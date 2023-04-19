Kenyan students celebrate upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Nairobi

Xinhua) 14:06, April 19, 2023

Kenyan students show the words "Chinese Day" written in Chinese with a brush during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Kenyan students make paper cutting works during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Kenyan students engage in an interactive Chinese culture Q&A session during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Kenyan students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A Kenyan student makes a paper cutting work during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

