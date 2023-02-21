Chinese language classes at secondary schools resume in Kampala, Uganda

Xinhua) 14:32, February 21, 2023

Students attend a Chinese language class at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 20, 2023. Over 600 students on Monday resumed Chinese language classes at secondary schools after a two-month holiday in Kampala. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

A student writes Chinese characters at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 20, 2023. Over 600 students on Monday resumed Chinese language classes at secondary schools after a two-month holiday in Kampala. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

