Chinese language classes at secondary schools resume in Kampala, Uganda
(Xinhua) 14:32, February 21, 2023
Students attend a Chinese language class at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 20, 2023. Over 600 students on Monday resumed Chinese language classes at secondary schools after a two-month holiday in Kampala. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
A student writes Chinese characters at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda, Feb. 20, 2023. Over 600 students on Monday resumed Chinese language classes at secondary schools after a two-month holiday in Kampala. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
Photos
