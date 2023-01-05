Iran to add Chinese language learning to school programs: minister

Xinhua) 10:36, January 05, 2023

TEHRAN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Iran will add Chinese language courses to its school curriculums from early 2024, Hamshahri Online news website reported Wednesday, citing Education Minister Yousef Nouri.

From the beginning of the Iranian year 1403, or March 21, 2024, "we will add several languages, including German and Chinese, as optional" language courses to the school programs, Nouri was quoted as saying.

Students' needs should be taken into consideration and the officials should take steps in this regard, he added.

Chinese language courses are now only offered in Iranian universities.

