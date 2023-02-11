Kenyan immigration officers feted for passing Chinese language proficiency course

NAIROBI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen Kenyan immigration officers were awarded certificates for successfully completing a Chinese language proficiency course at a ceremony held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Thursday.

The award ceremony held at the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute was graced by senior officials, diplomats, scholars, and students.

Alexander Muteshi, the director-general of Immigration Services, lauded the officers for their quest to gain proficiency in the Chinese language, and foster cross-cultural cooperation and understanding with China. He said the 13 immigration officers will be instrumental in fostering Sino-Kenyan economic and cultural ties.

"The Chinese language skills acquisition marks the beginning of a wholesome engagement at your workstations with the Chinese-speaking clients whose presence in Kenya is appreciated for their contribution to social and economic progress," Muteshi told immigration officers.

He added that since its inception seven years ago, the Chinese language course tailor-made for immigration officers has revitalized service delivery at ports of entry, and improved cross-cultural and people-to-people understanding and respect.

The Chinese language proficiency course for immigration officers was implemented by the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute from July 2022 to January 2023.

The university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor Julius Ogeng'o in Charge of Academic Affairs said the course will positively impact on Kenya-China relations besides improving the competence of the immigration officers, adding that Mandarin has acquired prominence at the global level and its mastery was key to converting immigration officers into ambassadors for peace and diplomacy.

Sora Amina, an immigration officer who scored the highest marks in the Chinese language proficiency course, said she looked forward to acting as a bridge for fostering Sino-Kenyan bilateral cooperation.

