Kenya seeking to expand exports to China
NAIROBI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Kenya said on Friday that it is seeking to expand its exports to China to deepen bilateral ties.
Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary for Trade Investments and Industry, said that in 2021 the east African nation sold goods worth 27.5 billion shillings (226.54 million U.S. dollars) to China.
"Kenya is keen to pursue enhanced trade and economic cooperation with China for the mutually beneficial growth of our key industries," Kuria said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, during an international trade forum.
He revealed that most exports to China consist of flowers, nuts, coffee, avocado and other agricultural products, adding that Kenya is yet to fully exploit its export potential to China.
Kuria noted that Kenya will tap into the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024) especially on the Trade and Investment Promotion Program to boost its exports to China.
Photos
Related Stories
- Expert says Chinese firms playing key role in Kenyan economy
- China-built modern railway helps unleash Kenya's economic potential
- Infographic: Achievements of Mombasa-Nairobi SGR in the past five years
- Kenya commences shipment of fresh avocados to Chinese market
- Kenyan president hails Chinese-built roads for boosting development
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.