Kenya seeking to expand exports to China

Xinhua) 10:05, November 05, 2022

NAIROBI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Kenya said on Friday that it is seeking to expand its exports to China to deepen bilateral ties.

Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary for Trade Investments and Industry, said that in 2021 the east African nation sold goods worth 27.5 billion shillings (226.54 million U.S. dollars) to China.

"Kenya is keen to pursue enhanced trade and economic cooperation with China for the mutually beneficial growth of our key industries," Kuria said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, during an international trade forum.

He revealed that most exports to China consist of flowers, nuts, coffee, avocado and other agricultural products, adding that Kenya is yet to fully exploit its export potential to China.

Kuria noted that Kenya will tap into the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024) especially on the Trade and Investment Promotion Program to boost its exports to China.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)