Home>>
Infographic: Achievements of Mombasa-Nairobi SGR in the past five years
(People's Daily Online) 15:48, August 04, 2022
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kenya commences shipment of fresh avocados to Chinese market
- Kenyan president hails Chinese-built roads for boosting development
- Building Lives: Kamau's dream house
- Chinese-built modern railway leads to brighter future for Kenya
- Kenya's SGR train ferries 7.8 mln passengers since inception
- Chinese-built SGR porvides stable freight service in Kenya
- Huawei to support Kenya to boost cybersecurity amid growing threats
- Chinese firm steps up registration of Kenyan motorists using expressway
- Chinese business community donates equipment to slum school in Kenya
- Kenya to begin exports of livestock products from Chinese-built port in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.