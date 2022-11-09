Flamingos seen in Baringo, Kenya

Xinhua) 09:15, November 09, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a flamingo flying over the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos flying over the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a flamingo at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos flying over the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos flying over the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)