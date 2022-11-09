Flamingos seen in Baringo, Kenya
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows flamingos at the Lake Bogoria in Baringo, Kenya. Lake Bogoria is located in the middle of the East African Rift Valley in Kenya, about 300 kilometers away from the capital Nairobi. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Photos
