Russia's demand for Chinese-speaking talent up 40 pct in Q1

VLADIVOSTOK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Russian employers posted 3,800 job openings for Chinese-speaking employees in the first quarter of 2023, a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Thursday.

Quoted by Sputnik, one of Russia's largest job sites hh.ru said that during the same period, it saw almost nine times as many resumes from job seekers with Chinese language skills, with a total of 33,000 resumes. Job seekers were mainly looking for translation and teaching positions, while companies had a greater demand for professionals in transportation and logistics, production, and sales fields.

Employers in Russia offered salaries ranging from 50,000 rubles (650 U.S. dollars) to 90,000 rubles (1,170 U.S. dollars) to these specialists. The average expected salary for job seekers with Chinese language skills was 70,000 rubles (910 U.S. dollars), with job seekers from Moscow requesting the highest average salary at 134,000 rubles (1,741 U.S. dollars), and job seekers from Kazan requesting the lowest at an average of 58,000 rubles (754 U.S. dollars).

There were 7,600 Chinese-language job openings in Russia in 2022. According to hh.ru, Russia's demand for Chinese-speaking talent increased by 70 percent in 2022, compared with 2021.

