Home>>
In Numbers: China-Russia trade injects strong momentum into bilateral ties
(Ecns.cn) 09:08, March 24, 2023
In 2022, the China-Russia trade reached a record high of $190.27 billion. In the first two months of 2023, bilateral trade grew to $33.69 billion with a 25.9%-YoY-increase. The continuously increasing numbers in China-Russia trade has injected strong momentum into bilateral ties and signifies significant potential and space for further cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's Russia visit promotes global strategic stability
- Xi's Russia visit deepens bilateral cooperation, contributes to human progress
- Building better world with a shared future
- Feature: Xi's inspiring speech in memories of Russians from two generations
- China backs Russia's draft resolution on Nord Stream probe: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.