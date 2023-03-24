In Numbers: China-Russia trade injects strong momentum into bilateral ties

Ecns.cn) 09:08, March 24, 2023

In 2022, the China-Russia trade reached a record high of $190.27 billion. In the first two months of 2023, bilateral trade grew to $33.69 billion with a 25.9%-YoY-increase. The continuously increasing numbers in China-Russia trade has injected strong momentum into bilateral ties and signifies significant potential and space for further cooperation.

