China backs Russia's draft resolution on Nord Stream probe: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:08, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China supports the UN Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution proposed by Russia on the Nord Stream pipeline issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query on Russia's draft resolution at the UNSC in February calling for an international independent investigation commission on the gas pipeline incident. Russia is said to have started the silence procedure on the draft, but the United States and some other Western members of the UNSC broke silence and objected to such a commission.

Noting the significant impact of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, Wang said most members of the international community have called for the truth to be ascertained.

The draft resolution proposed by Russia is meant to promote international investigations by the UN, Wang said, adding that China agrees with this idea and supports the draft.

As the most authoritative and representative international institution, the UN chairing international investigations will help form a synergy with existing investigations by individual countries and more quickly find the truth, Wang said.

The spokesperson said China supports the UNSC's discussions on relevant issues and has participated constructively in the consultations on the draft resolution. Some developing-nation members of the UNSC have also provided reasonable views and suggestions.

Wang said China has also noticed the attitude of some Western members of the UNSC and hopes they will truly abandon geopolitical selfish interest, earnestly fulfill the obligations and responsibilities of UNSC members, and constructively participate in the consultations of the draft to make positive efforts for an early consensus on the resolution.

