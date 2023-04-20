Feature: Namibian learners put on stellar performance in Chinese language competition

WINDHOEK, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Eleven Namibian learners did a stellar performance as they participated in the UN Chinese Language Day event held in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Wednesday.

The event saw the youngsters battle it out in the 22nd Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students as well as the 16th Chinese Bridge Proficiency for Foreign Secondary School Students in Namibia.

Organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia (UNAM), the event sought to assess the students' Chinese language proficiency and other aspects of skills including Chinese speech, general knowledge about China, singing, dancing, and musical instrument playing.

"The competition for the university students level is tough because we are all at a higher level," UNAM sophomore Natacha Van Wyk, who participated in the competition, told Xinhua.

"For the high school students, I think it is very encouraging for them to start at a young age at high school age," she said after she shrugged off stiff competition to claim the crown for top university winner, as she wowed the judges with her fluent and close to perfect command of the Chinese language.

Van Wyk said despite the competition being overwhelming and nerve-racking, it was also very nice and fun to participate in, adding that her next goal is to apply for a scholarship to study in China.

UNAM Acting Vice-Chancellor Frednard Gideon congratulated the learners who participated in the competition, commending them for their commitment and effort to learn something new that could be beneficial in their career path and personal growth.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping said that the Chinese language has become one of the important tools of communication for international business engagement. "Chinese language learning has developed rapidly in Namibia, which has and will continue to contribute to the friendship of our peoples."

The United Nations observes the UN Chinese Language Day every year on or around April 20, when the contribution of Chinese literature, poetry, and language to world culture is highlighted.

