UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Brazil

Xinhua) 11:18, April 21, 2023

A person writes Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023. The UN Chinese Language Day is observed every year on or around April 20, when the contribution of Chinese literature, poetry, and language to world culture is highlighted. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

A woman looks at Chinese handicrafts during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

People taste Chinese food during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

A man performs martial arts during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

A woman experiences traditional Chinese treatment during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

Performers demonstrate hanfu, a type of traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group in China, during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

People write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

People watch a Chinese tea ceremony during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 19, 2023.

