Geneva marks UN Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 13:28, April 21, 2023

An artist performs Chinese calligraphy writing at an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023. The United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva hosted an exhibition of paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), part of the Great Collection of Chinese Paintings, on Thursday to mark the annually observed UN Chinese Language Day. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva hosted an exhibition of paintings of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), part of the Great Collection of Chinese Paintings, on Thursday to mark the annually observed UN Chinese Language Day.

Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the UN Office at Geneva, said at the exhibition's opening that the Chinese language is more than just a means of communication -- it is a reflection of the way of life, beliefs and values that connect people around the world.

"This year, Chinese Language Day unites us on the theme of 'Journey', a concept that resonates deeply with the Chinese history, culture and language," she said.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of the People's Republic of China to the UN, said that the paintings on display are an important manifestation of the splendid Eastern civilization.

"The exhibition provides a good opportunity for us to better understand the traditional culture of China," he said.

He said that the Chinese language is not only the treasure of the Chinese civilization but also the common wealth of human civilization.

"As one of the six official languages of the UN, the Chinese language plays an important role in promoting the effectiveness of the UN's work, and deepening exchanges and cooperation among all parties," he said.

The UN's Language Days, created in 2010, seek to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and to promote the equal use of the organization's six official languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish). The date for the Chinese Language Day was selected from Guyu, which is the 6th of the 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian calendars, to pay tribute to Cangjie, who is considered the inventor of Chinese characters.

Several cities in Switzerland also hosted events to mark this year's Chinese Language Day.

Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the UN Office at Geneva, speaks at the opening of an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023.

A participant receives a bookmark with his name written in Chinese calligraphy on it at an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023.

Participants visit an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023.

Muscians perform at the opening of an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023.

A participant visits an exhibition to mark UN Chinese Language Day in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 20, 2023.

