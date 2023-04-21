20 Chinese teaching sites established in Sierra Leone: Confucius Institute

Xinhua) 13:53, April 21, 2023

FREETOWN, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Sierra Leone on Thursday said a total of 20 Chinese language teaching sites have so far been set up in Sierra Leone.

Jing Man, the Chinese director of the institute, said at the celebration of the United Nations Chinese Language Day that the teaching sites have helped local people learn the Chinese language and understand more about China, which contributed to the relationship between the two countries.

Kelleh Mansaray, vice chancellor of the Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, described the role that the Confucius Institute in the education sector as important. He urged the institute to expand its space to include more local people and assured that his college would provide relevant support.

Similar sentiments were shared by the representative of the Minister of Technical and Higher Education Josephus Brima, who said that China is a true friend of Sierra Leone and that the teaching of the Chinese language has further deepened the existing good relations between the two peoples.

"We should continue to drive a civilization of love for the two countries. Let us continue to support the culture of learning a second international language like the Chinese language," he added.

