Chinese language makes significant inroads in Botswana

GABORONE, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Growing demand to learn the Chinese language has been observed in Botswana as the world celebrates the UN Chinese Language Day Thursday.

Gracious Tshepiso Masule, the acting coordinator of the Chinese Studies Program in the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Botswana, told Xinhua that the interest by the public to study the Chinese language has tremendously grown since the introduction of the four-year study program in 2011 at the university.

Masule said more resources to meet the growing demand to learn the Chinese language are needed as the target audience is vast -- students from high schools to government organizations, especially law enforcement agencies.

"We are recruiting more lecturers and want to introduce more technology in our teachings," said Masule, noting that the Chinese Studies Program is registered with the Botswana Qualifications Authority, an indication of the worth put on the program.

Masule believes learning the Chinese language in Botswana will also play a part in fostering bilateral relations between the two countries and improving trade, diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Sharing the same sentiments, Zia Choudhury, UN resident coordinator in Botswana, said the UN Chinese Language Day's aim is to spread more information to people about the Chinese language.

"People are taught about the benefits they can enjoy by learning to speak the Chinese language," said Choudhury, adding that learning the language has exposed Botswana's citizens to more job opportunities.

Choudhury also emphasized that events of the UN Chinese Language Day help promote Chinese culture and the beauty of diversity. "It is an opportunity for everyone to understand how different cultures have many similarities as well as differences."

