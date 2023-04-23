UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Confucius Institute at Hanoi University

Xinhua) 13:32, April 23, 2023

Vietnamese students display Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the 14th annual United Nations Chinese Language Day at Hanoi University in Vietnam, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

HANOI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at Hanoi University in Vietnam celebrated the 14th annual United Nations Chinese Language Day on Friday.

The celebration attracted hundreds of people to various activities to explore Chinese language and culture including calligraphy, painting, food tasting and music performances held on the university's campus.

The Chinese Language Day has been received with enthusiasm from educational institutions around the world, said Ma Jianfei, director general of Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) of China, pointing out that hundreds of millions of people from more than 150 countries have spent this day getting themselves immersed in Chinese cultural and language activities.

This year's Chinese Language Day is held under the theme of "Chinese Language Facilitating Dialogue across Civilizations" with an aim to foster tolerance and promote cultural exchanges among countries, said Zheng Dawei, education counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

Hence the Chinese language undertakes an important mission in enhancing mutual understanding and win-win cooperation between China and the rest of the world, the diplomat said.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed gratitude that with the support of the Confucius Institute, the learning of the Chinese language in Vietnam has gained significant progress.

The Confucius Institute was established in 2014 at Hanoi University to respond to the needs of learning the Chinese language in Vietnam and as a mark of strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

The institute regularly opens Chinese language courses as well as workshops on Chinese language, arts, culture, society and economics in an effort to build a platform for people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

"My job at the Confucius Institute has helped me grow a lot as a person," said Le Mai Huong, a lecturer at Hanoi University, who started working with the institute since she was a freshman student.

There has been "a fever of learning Chinese" in recent year as young Vietnamese link learning Chinese with promising career opportunities, said Nguyen Tien Dung, vice president of Hanoi University.

Thanh Thao, 17-year-old high school senior, spent last three years self-studying Chinese out of pure curiosity and interest. She said her plan was to become a Chinese-language student at Hanoi University so the Chinese Language Day offered her a chance to get closer to her dream university.

"I am in love with Chinese culture, especially calligraphy and Beijing Opera," said Do Nguyen Hoai Nam, a fourth-year student at Hanoi University, who wished to go to China for graduate study.

More than 50 universities in Vietnam are currently offering education in Chinese language to about 15,000 students, statistics showed.

China has pledged to offer more than 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese students and another 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese teachers in the next five years to foster a talented workforce and educate highly qualified Chinese language teachers.

A Vietnamese student works on a Chinese painting during an event celebrating the 14th annual United Nations Chinese Language Day at Hanoi University in Vietnam, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

A Vietnamese student paints a paper fan during an event celebrating the 14th annual United Nations Chinese Language Day at Hanoi University in Vietnam, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

A Vietnamese student wearing traditional Chinese costume experiences Chinese culture during an event celebrating the 14th annual United Nations Chinese Language Day at Hanoi University in Vietnam, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)